...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
.Heavy rain over the area will come to an end today as the
atmospheric river lifts north into British Columbia. A cold front
will move through Thursday morning but rain amounts with the front
are not expected to result in any additional flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and
Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tuesday rainfall amounts ranged from 5 to 7 inches in the
Olympics, 3 to 4 inches along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in
the Northern and Central Cascades. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is
forecast for the mountains and coast today before the
atmospheric river lifts north out of the area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL ENDING TODAY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT
OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON THROUGH SATURDAY...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western
Washington. Rainfall totals Tuesday were in the 1 to 3 inch range
in the lowlands with as much as 7 inches in the Olympics. Another
0.50 to 1 inch of rain is expected today in the lowlands with the
rain letting up this afternoon. This amount of rain will put
extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat
of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
ANACORTES — Ship builder Dakota Creek Industries is taking applications for its new apprenticeship program.
Those accepted into the three-year program will receive on-the-job training at the Anacortes shipyard, Apprentice Program Manager Carrie King said.
She said the program "ensures we're going to have a skilled workforce" in an aging labor market.
Additionally, those who complete the program will earn an associate's degree from Skagit Valley College and will have greater career opportunities, according to Dakota Creek Industries.
Each year of the program includes about 200 hours of classroom training and 2,000 hours of on-the-job training.
Although apprentices will not be paid for the classroom hours, they will be paid a livable wage for working full time at the shipyard and getting on-the-job training, according to Dakota Creek Industries.
There are four apprenticeship positions from which prospective applicants can choose: machinery assembler, marine electrician, production welder and shipfitter/fabricator.
Apprentices are guaranteed a job at Dakota Creek Industries once they finish their apprenticeship, King said.
Applicants must be at least 18, have a high school diploma or equivalent and be able to perform the physical tasks that come along with shipyard work, according to Dakota Creek Industries.
Applications are due by March 1 and the program will begin in July.
