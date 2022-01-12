Dakota Creek Industries
Dakota Creek Industries will begin its apprenticeship program in July.

ANACORTES — Ship builder Dakota Creek Industries is taking applications for its new apprenticeship program.  

Those accepted into the three-year program will receive on-the-job training at the Anacortes shipyard, Apprentice Program Manager Carrie King said.

She said the program "ensures we're going to have a skilled workforce" in an aging labor market.

Additionally, those who complete the program will earn an associate's degree from Skagit Valley College and will have greater career opportunities, according to Dakota Creek Industries.

Each year of the program includes about 200 hours of classroom training and 2,000 hours of on-the-job training.

Although apprentices will not be paid for the classroom hours, they will be paid a livable wage for working full time at the shipyard and getting on-the-job training, according to Dakota Creek Industries.

There are four apprenticeship positions from which prospective applicants can choose: machinery assembler, marine electrician, production welder and shipfitter/fabricator.

Apprentices are guaranteed a job at Dakota Creek Industries once they finish their apprenticeship, King said.

Applicants must be at least 18, have a high school diploma or equivalent and be able to perform the physical tasks that come along with shipyard work, according to Dakota Creek Industries.

Applications are due by March 1 and the program will begin in July.

Applications are available online. For more information, contact King at cking@dakotacreek.com or at 360-293-9575.

The apprentice program is dedicated to Dick Nelson, a Dakota Creek co-founder who died in 2021. 

— Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com

