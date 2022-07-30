 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate
to high risk of heat-related illness.

* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.

Dog days: high prices, shortages hit pets and owners

Dog days: high prices, shortages hit pets and owners

Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications.

Inflationary troubles are impacting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages.

Kitten Season3.png

Economic and pandemic woes have created shortages or higher prices for much-needed items for pets such as kitten formula. 
Pet Photos-3.jpg

Cassandra Wilkinson, an employee at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, fills up a bowl of dog food on July 22 north of Burlington, Washington.

