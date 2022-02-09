When completed — likely in December — the facility will house urgent care, a lab, X-ray services and primary care, said CEO Brian Ivie.
Primary care in particular is a focus of this Skagit Regional Health expansion, he said. There is a shortage of such providers in the region, and the new clinic will have space for 20 primary care doctors.
“Primary care is critical for our growth as a community,” Ivie said.
Construction started in August on the $26.4 million, 30,000-square-foot clinic situated in a new downtown business park called Station Square.
Ivie said the health care provider plans to close its urgent care clinic near Skagit Valley Hospital and relocate those services to this new medical center. The new space will be much larger than the existing urgent care clinic and will be able to accommodate more patients.
Skagit Regional Health will lease the building from Ohio-based developer Visconsi, which bought the property in 2019 to redevelop the area in partnership with the city.
Ivie said the deal with Visconsi is to lease the building for at least two years. He said the provider plans to purchase the building in 2024, with a combination of cash and loans.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau and city leadership have long been working on redeveloping the Station Square area, which until 2019 housed the abandoned Alf Christianson seed plant.
“I think this is a catalytic investment for that whole area,” Boudreau said.
She said bringing more services and workers to downtown will lead to more development in Station Square, hopefully including housing.
Ivie said the location makes sense for Skagit Regional Health, as it’s easy to find and close to Interstate 5.
He said the new clinic will implement a more modern approach to health care by integrating mental health care into primary care appointments.
He said the provider has hired, and will continue to hire, mental health professionals to support this model. However, hiring is a challenge for employers now, especially in the medical field.
“We do believe the job market will improve (before December),” he said. “We need it drastically as an organization and as a community.”
