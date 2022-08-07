Skagit County had a population of about 50,000 when the Skagit County Development Association was formed in 1972.
Today, the county’s population is about 130,000 and the nonprofit is now known as the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC).
CEO John Sternlicht said from what he has been able to glean from EDASC records from 50 years ago, the original organization was made up of volunteers who focused on networking events and bringing in new businesses.
“The 50th anniversary is pretty amazing considering it was just a group of people who got together and thought it would be a good idea,” said longstanding EDASC board member Alice Takehara.
EDASC now has seven paid staff members and has shifted its focus toward growing small businesses that are already in the county.
This shift in focus is likely the largest difference between the organization in 1972 and the one in 2022.
“We have realized through some good scholarly research by a lot of consultants that most job growth, and here I’m talking 90% and above nationwide, not just here, is from growth and existing businesses,” Sternlicht said. “What really pays off the most is paying attention to existing businesses.”
Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki served on the EDASC board from 2002-14 and 2017-22. She said early on networking was the name of the game at EDASC.
“It was the networking hub of Skagit County,” Janicki said. “Don Wick was so instrumental in that process.”
Wick led EDASC for 28 years, from 1987-2015. He loved networking and was constantly fundraising.
Having led EDASC for more than half of its existence, much of the organization’s success is attributed to Wick.
“We recruited a lot of companies back in those days. We focused on manufacturing,” he said. “I was a lucky guy. I had very strong support from the community.”
While some attribute EDASC’s earlier success to Wick, he attributes it to his staff.
“We just had such a great staff in every aspect,” he said. “Everyone was unselfishly dedicated to the cause.”
Wick said EDASC recruited more than 100 companies to Skagit County in his 28 years, some of which are still around. Others have closed or merged with other businesses.
Wick put a lot of effort into building the relationships that brought each company to the county.
“The most important thing you can do is build relationships,” Wick said. “People do business with people they trust, people they like.”
Takehara, who has been on the EDASC board for about 12 years, said EDASC has become more of a community resource rather than just a business resource, especially with the help it provided during the pandemic.
It is a free resource for everyone regarding economic development in Skagit County, and not many people seem to realize this, Takehara said.
While furthering business education and helping small businesses grow is certainly a big part of economic development in Skagit County, Janicki has fond memories of the era when EDASC largely focused on networking and learning more about the businesses it served.
If she could bring one thing back, it would be having board meetings in the conference rooms of local businesses or touring the manufacturers.
“I think there’s value in a field trip,” Janicki said. “The fabric of Skagit County is strengthened when we have a mutual understanding of our businesses.”
While recruiting businesses to the area is no longer a focus, it still happens.
Sternlicht said he focuses on things that will make sense for the county, as well as trying to diversify the business community.
There is not an abundance of industrial land, and much of what is there is not move-in ready, he said. Skagit County also has environmental values such as sustainability and taking care of the land it has.
“Something that is going to be a big polluter is not going to be of interest here, something that has a big environmental impact,” Sternlicht said. “For example, something that has an enormous amount of water usage is going to be problematic. So we do business attraction, but within the confines of what makes sense for Skagit County.”
This sentiment has always been the case.
In 1990, under Wick’s leadership, manufacturer Hexcel and Eddyline Kayaks both opened. They were considered major successes that fit well in the area.
“Sometimes you have to tell a company you don’t have a place in the community for them. You have to be brutally honest,” Wick said of companies that may not fit the county’s values.
Successes such as Hexcel slowly grew EDASC membership to 140 by 1993.
In 2017, the number of members, which are now called investors, grew to 250. Today, that number is 220.
Wick said his top accomplishment was all the jobs his team brought to the county over the years, and he believes that Hexcel really got the ball rolling.
In 2004, the EDASC Foundation, a 501 c-3 educational and charitable nonprofit, was created. It worked with Skagit Valley College and Washington State University on the Leadership Skagit program.
Janicki is a 2005 graduate of Leadership Skagit and recognizes it as one of Wick’s greatest achievements.
Wick said that the idea of a leadership program was first brought up in the 1980s, but EDASC didn’t have the money for it.
Several grants were applied for, businesses were talked to, but year after year something happened and Leadership Skagit never came to fruition.
Finally, in 2004, Wick convinced the board to use its reserves to start the program. It took a few years before funding started to come in to sustain the program, Wick said.
“It’s just so great to see what it has become over the years,” he said.
By 2019, EDASC had undergone several name changes and merged with the foundation to become the organization that it is today.
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, EDASC put an emphasis on food and retail businesses, which were hit the hardest during lockdown.
“The restaurants and retail were the first and hardest hit because they were closed. So we had a feature on our website that told you what restaurants were open for takeout and how to contact them,” Sternlicht said. “A lot of the grant programs touched those businesses that we had not really been hugely involved with before.”
This inclusion of the restaurant and retail industries looks to be a permanent change. According to EDASC Communication Specialist Hilary Parker, the newest board member is a representative of the restaurant industry.
During the pandemic, EDASC was an asset to the county’s small businesses when everyone was struggling to understand the new rules and regulations.
Sternlicht said the EDASC website was one of the first in the state to have solid information about how businesses could operate in the pandemic, and other development councils even copied the design.
EDASC also administered 10 grant programs that distributed about $2 million to about 250 small businesses.
Some of the top recent accomplishments for EDASC include its justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI) speaker series, the formation of the Skagit Tourism Bureau, hiring a bilingual adviser and launching its job board.
In the future, EDASC wants to look into addressing concerns of underrepresented populations such as women and LGBTQ communities, Sternlicht said.
By all accounts, EDASC has had a good first 50 years. The hope is that the next 50 will be just as good.
“I think Skagit County is well-positioned,” Sternlicht said. “We have a strong identity of who we are and who we want to be. We are becoming more known and this is a big accomplishment. We’re going to have our challenges like everybody else. But I think we’re really well-positioned for the future and the more we continue thinking about the future and examining it and doing the hard work, the more successful we’ll be because these things don’t happen by accident.”
