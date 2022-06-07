Jorge Estefan, a longtime Skagit County resident and the managing broker at his own real estate business, is looking forward to helping the business community in his new role with the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
Estefan, who began in his position as bilingual business adviser on May 23, is tasked with advising Spanish-speaking business owners and those of low socioeconomic status.
He will provide one-on-one business support, advise on policy work and lead workshops, according to the alliance’s newsletter.
Estefan hopes to make business owners aware of the resources available for minorities.
"It's a big opportunity for all of us," he said. "For me to help people, and for them to utilize somebody who is going to be there to help improve their business."
According to 2020, census date, 18% of Skagit County residents are either Latino or Hispanic.
“That number is likely low due to how the census works and probably some hesitancy among that population to even participate,” Weinberg said. “But it’s one of the reasons why we chose to focus on the Spanish side.”
Previously, Latino and Hispanic business owners in Skagit County utilized EDASC's Latino Business Retention and Expansion Program for business guidance. During the pandemic, the program director retired and the alliance has been operating without the assistance of a Spanish speaker since.
“We’ve always had it known that we needed to rehire for a similar position,” Weinberg said. “We want to be able to address those language barriers as best we can.”
Estefan grew up in Mexico City and has a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing. He has worked in sales and management roles at Walmart, Adidas, T-Mobile and Verizon.
