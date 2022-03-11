The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County hosted Thursday its 2022 Economic Forecast Night via Zoom.
Four speakers presented on topics ranging from labor throughout the pandemic, economic border relations with Canada, equitable pandemic recovery and the future of the state’s economy.
Looming in the background of the economic forecast was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its global economic impacts.
Laurie Trautman, director of the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University, offered some insight into Russia’s invasion during the panel discussion.
While global impacts of the invasion are still unclear, Trautman said the United States’ involvement could have drastic impacts on the global economy.
She viewed the war as an opportunity for the U.S. to strengthen relationships with its allies, and to engage foreign affairs multilaterally.
In addition, skyrocketing gas prices affect consumer demand, which is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Trautman said.
Recovery and equity
Vange Ocasio Hochheimer, an economics professor at Whitworth University, presented on economic recovery through an equity lens.
The U.S. is recovering from the recession brought on by the pandemic in a “K” shape, Hochheimer said.
Instead of a “V” shape where the economy steeply goes down and then up again, the “K” shape means that some industries have recovered from the pandemic while others are still struggling.
The hardest hit industries, Hochheimer said, are the ones that employ predominantly women.
The inequity of the economy’s recovery makes this recession a “shecession,” while the recession of 2008 was a “mancession” because the hardest hit industries predominantly employed men, she said.
Industries such as hospitality, travel and entertainment are still experiencing the effects of the recession.
Child care constraints brought on by the pandemic drove some working mothers out of the labor force.
The labor participation rate for women in the U.S. is at the same level as it was in 1988, Hochheimer said.
“We have definitely digressed and many women have dropped out of the labor force,” she said.
By race, African American and Hispanic women have higher unemployment rates than white women and have the lowest median household income.
In 2021, the poverty rates rose for female head of households without a spouse by 1.2% nationally.
The poverty rate for young children rose by 1.8%.
Hochheimer said that an inclusive policy is needed for everyone to participate in economic recovery.
Working through the pandemic
Anneliese Vance-Sherman, a regional labor economist for the state Employment Security Department, presented on the recovery of the labor market.
“We are on track to recover the number of jobs lost in 2022,” Vance-Sherman said.
Labor during the pandemic’s recession is an independent factor, which is unique because usually labor declines along with the decline of goods and services, she said.
Currently, unemployment rates are low and job postings are high, Vance-Sherman said.
This puts workers in a relative position of power, which translates to wage growth and low employer layoffs.
Vance-Sherman said that labor force participation will remain a challenge in 2022 and urged those attending the event to keep the basics of economics in mind: people.
May these gates never be closed ... again
Trautman’s presentation was on the U.S.-Canada border throughout the pandemic.
She highlighted that 2021 was the centennial of the Peace Arch that bridges the U.S. and Canada along Interstate 5.
Celebrations for the arch that bears the inscription “May these gates never be closed” were canceled due to COVID-19.
Trautman said the border closure had an impact on Skagit County, which had many Canadian shoppers prepandemic.
A recent relaxation of the border’s COVID-19 testing policy, though, might inspire a boom in tourism between British Columbia and Washington, she said.
Still, the future of cross-border economics is uncertain, Trautman said.
Consumer habits have adapted away from crossing the border when it closed two years ago, she said.
Economic recovery in Washington
Lisa Brown, director of the state Department of Commerce, presented on economic recovery in Washington.
Economic recovery varies county to county, she said.
Brown said grant programs in Skagit County were on track in providing assistance to the sectors hardest hit during the pandemic.
Innovative public-private partnerships will help in a statewide economic recovery, Brown said.
“As we move forward, we’re going to be very active in attracting federal funds,” she said.
In the near future, the state will see significant funds from the federal government to be allocated to clean energy.
