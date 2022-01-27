goskagit

The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) announced Thursday that Aaron Weinberg will take on the role of economic development and external relations manager.

For three years, Weinberg served as communications manager for EDASC, and he said he is excited to begin working closely with local businesses as the economic development manager.

The job change for Weinberg follows the resignation of Economic Development Manager Tamsin Bell, according to EDASC.

Weinberg’s new position is twofold, meaning as external relations manager he will continue much of the work he was doing as communications manager, and will add economic development responsibilities.

In the economic development role, Weinberg will focus on attracting businesses to Skagit County, he said.

In the external relations role, he will continue to use his communications skills while delegating tasks to other team members including Program Support Coordinator Matthew Johnson Money, Weinberg said.

“I’m taking a driver’s seat role,” he said about his new external relations manager position.

Weinberg will work with Skagit County to implement the recommendations EDASC made in its Skagit County Economic Recovery Plan late last year, he said.

In addition to his three years at EDASC, Weinberg has experience as a development director for a health care nonprofit and as a business reporter for the Skagit Valley Herald.

Weinberg will take on his new role Feb. 1, according to EDASC.

