...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, San Juan County, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area,
Western Skagit County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca and
Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) announced Thursday that Aaron Weinberg will take on the role of economic development and external relations manager.
For three years, Weinberg served as communications manager for EDASC, and he said he is excited to begin working closely with local businesses as the economic development manager.
The job change for Weinberg follows the resignation of Economic Development Manager Tamsin Bell, according to EDASC.
Weinberg’s new position is twofold, meaning as external relations manager he will continue much of the work he was doing as communications manager, and will add economic development responsibilities.
In the economic development role, Weinberg will focus on attracting businesses to Skagit County, he said.
In the external relations role, he will continue to use his communications skills while delegating tasks to other team members including Program Support Coordinator Matthew Johnson Money, Weinberg said.
“I’m taking a driver’s seat role,” he said about his new external relations manager position.
Weinberg will work with Skagit County to implement the recommendations EDASC made in its Skagit County Economic Recovery Plan late last year, he said.
In addition to his three years at EDASC, Weinberg has experience as a development director for a health care nonprofit and as a business reporter for the Skagit Valley Herald.
Weinberg will take on his new role Feb. 1, according to EDASC.
