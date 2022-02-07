The Skagit County Board of Commissioners is getting closer to deciding how to spend $1 million in economic recovery funding.
The board heard proposals Monday that were developed out of surveys and interviews of the business community by the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
Proposals included grants to fund things such as training for workers entering or returning to the workplace, new child care programs and hiring a bilingual business adviser, said John Sternlicht, CEO of EDASC.
The commissioners have committed to spending $1 million of the county’s $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding on recovery projects for businesses, and contracted with EDASC to create proposals.
Sternlicht’s presentation included about $3.2 million in potential projects. He said the allocated funding from the county will go toward what the commissioners choose to prioritize, and EDASC may seek additional funding to cover what remains.
At $1 million, the largest proposal was for seed funding for relatively new small businesses that Sternlicht said weren’t eligible for Paycheck Protection Plan loans or other COVID-19 relief funds because they lacked years of business history.
“They were not eligible … for a lot of the COVID era grant programs, because one of the things you had to show is that you lost revenue,” he said.
The program would include grants of various sizes. The vetting process would include a review of the applicant’s business plans, Sternlicht said.
Another proposal was to spend $525,000 on what Sternlicht called “returnships” — helping businesses pay for training and salaries for employees returning to the workforce.
He said record numbers left the workplace during the pandemic, and this funding would help train them to enter a new field. Covering a portion of the training costs for businesses would help offset the risk of hiring such workers, he said.
All of the proposals included an administrative fee paid to EDASC for managing the programs and for one to two years of follow-up assessments, Sternlicht said.
With the lack of affordable child care a leading cause of workers — especially women — leaving their jobs, Sternlicht also proposed offering seed funding for new programs.
He said $250,000 in grants would be available in seed funding for child care and to partially fund employee vanpools.
In interviews with businesses, EDASC found a lack of transportation to work was a barrier to hiring, Sternlicht said.
He also proposed a $100,000 study into the need for new bus routes that help workers get to work.
Another $150,000 would fund programs to improve business education services to the county’s Spanish-speaking community.
To be called the Trusted Advocate Program, the money would pay for contractors to develop culturally informed business advice. This is a program that Sternlicht said has had success in other communities.
