The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County’s (EDASC) annual Economic Forecast Night, held online this year, highlighted the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the issue of income inequality.
The video presentation began with an update from EDASC CEO John Sternlicht.
He said when the pandemic began last spring, EDASC created bilingual resources for individuals and businesses on how to operate safely and access financial assistance. EDASC also helped businesses pivot their operations to make items such as hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment, he said.
In the past year, EDASC helped administer 10 grant programs that provided $2 million to 260 small businesses and nonprofits throughout Skagit County, Sternlicht said.
Grants were awarded to businesses in the county’s four cities and four towns, and the communities of Bow, Clear Lake, Conway, Marblemount and Rockport.
“We wanted to make sure that everything was equitably distributed and that all parts of our county were able to take advantage of these resources,” Sternlicht said.
In addition to helping businesses weather the pandemic, EDASC continued its primary mission of business attraction, retention and expansion, especially in advanced manufacturing, maritime, value-added agriculture and food processing, Sternlicht said.
He said newer businesses in Skagit County include Commercial Aircraft Interiors, custom marine window and door manufacturer Bounty Marine, and chocolate manufacturer 8 degrees LLC.
To facilitate conversation on equity, EDASC has launched the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion monthly speaker series in partnership with the Skagit County chambers of commerce. Presentations will be held at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month, with the first set for April 6.
In the Economic Forecast Night’s keynote speech, Chip Hunter, dean of Washington State University’s Carson College of Business, shared findings from the college’s fourth annual Business in the Northwest report, which was released in February. The report surveyed 1,050 business leaders and their employees throughout the state.
Three out of four business leaders reported that COVID-19 had a negative impact on their businesses, the report found. The biggest barriers to success were continued challenges with COVID-19, lack of vaccine, global uncertainty, and political and social polarization.
Hunter said while some businesses have permanently shuttered and some are facing uncertainty about their futures, others are thriving.
“Amid closures and high anxiety, in general our report finds that business leaders and employees in the Pacific Northwest remain — maybe amazingly — cautiously optimistic,” Hunter said.
Seventy-five percent of business leaders agreed that the business climate was changing in a good way, compared to just 68% in June 2020, the report found.
Hunter said President Joe Biden’s pledge Thursday to make all adults eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1 will help businesses continue to reopen and recover.
He said while normalcy returns, the pandemic will have lasting impacts, particularly on communities of color and on younger members of the workforce. He said it’s likely the pandemic will worsen income inequality, widening the gap between those with the highest and lowest incomes.
“I am concerned that these effects may be persistent, that lost opportunities have enduring and long-term effects,” Hunter said.
Hunter had three suggestions to mitigate income inequality: public policy, employers’ choices and education.
He said how we educate future business leaders matters.
“We make sure our students understand that our employers actually have an impact on important social issues, and as citizens, they want to think about their responsibilities, not just to their shareholders, but to their employees and community in general,” he said.
“Starting next fall, Washington State University Everett will offer a bachelor’s degree program in business administration, Hunter said.
“We are really excited to bring this to Northwest Washington, it’s a big deal for us,” he said.
EDASC’s Economic Forecast Night is free to view and can be found at skagit.org.
