A draft economic recovery plan says Skagit County should use COVID-19 relief funding to rebuild the workforce and help companies retain talent.
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County was tasked by the Skagit County Board of Commissioners with creating a plan for spending $1 million in American Rescue Act Plan funding to support the business community in pandemic recovery.
EDASC CEO John Sternlicht said during a Tuesday presentation that he is putting the finishing touches on the draft plan, and will bring it back to the commissioners at a later date.
Included in Sternlicht's presentation were a combination of grants and education programs aimed at alleviating the effects of the pandemic, and helping business owners prepare to embrace new technology.
He said a survey of local businesses showed a lack of access to child care is a major impediment to hiring and retaining talent.
Many women left the workplace during the pandemic to take care of their children, so Sternlicht is proposing a grant program that will support businesses in creating their own child care programs.
Another barrier was lack of access to mental health services as it relates to employees missing work. Sternlicht proposed a grant program that would fund in-office mental health care.
“Businesses everywhere have been citing the fact that with the pandemic obviously people are stressed, distressed, overwhelmed, not just in health care, not just in education but in lots of different fields,” he said.
Manufacturing companies offer some of the best paying jobs in the county, but issues with rising costs of labor and goods — as well as supply-chain disruptions — are impacting these employers, Sternlicht said.
As such, he proposed a signing bonus for new employees, or those who are returning to the workforce.
Along a similar path, Sternlicht suggested a program to train people who are returning to the workforce in new fields. Similar to an internship, he proposed the county share with businesses the cost of running this program.
For those who started a business during the pandemic, Sternlicht said access to capital has been a struggle, especially considering many were ineligible for earlier pandemic-era financial assistance.
"As a result of COVID, we've seen more business formations than ever before," he said.
He highlighted the potential impact on businesses owned by minorities and women, which statistically have less access to capital investment and have been underserved by existing relief funding.
Other proposals include virtual job fairs, education focused on the adoption of new technology, and expanding EDASC's online job board, he said.
This presentation comes after an earlier draft of the plan, which was presented in September, was deemed by the commissioners to be too broad.
At the time, the commissioners said they were seeking smaller rapid interventions to address the immediate pains of business owners.
At Tuesday's meeting, commissioners Lisa Janicki and Ron Wesen said this new plan aligns with what they expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.