“If it was just about people staying on unemployment and getting a job as soon as the benefits expired, we would have seen the September jobs bump up,” Vance-Sherman said.
Similarly, the expectation was that as schools resumed in-person learning this fall, more parents would return to workplaces.
However, some schools, such as Concrete Elementary School, have had to temporarily shift to online learning due to a rise of COVID-19 cases among staff and students, complicating the return to work.
Vance-Sherman said the October jobs report will reveal how confident parents are with in-person school back in session.
To recover to pre-pandemic employment levels, the county would need to add about 2,000 jobs, according to the state’s data. About 500 jobs are still missing in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Skagit County dropped from 5% in August to 4.1% in September.
Vance-Sherman said the low unemployment rate indicates that those who are looking for work are successfully finding it.
However, labor force participation remains down compared to pre-pandemic levels. The labor force includes those who are employed, and those who are looking for work.
“You have a smaller pool of workers to draw from,” Vance-Sherman said. “It ends up being a major challenge for employers.”
She said there are both an unprecedented number of job openings as well as resignations.
That may be good news for workers.
{p dir=”ltr”}”We can expect to see wages increase if employers are looking for a scarce workforce,” Vance-Sherman said.
