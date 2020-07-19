SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Business owner Monique Brigham will serve as interim director of the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce.
Executive Director Pola Kelley has stepped down temporarily to go on medical leave.
Brigham owns Plumeria Breezes Travel in Sedro-Woolley and has served as the chamber’s membership director.
She said her priority as interim director is to do whatever she can to help businesses continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now (businesses) need people to wear a mask so they don’t get shut down,” she said.
By state mandate, businesses cannot allow a customer to enter without a face covering. Businesses that don’t comply face fines or potential closures.
Brigham said one local restaurant owner told her about a recent incident involving a customer who refused to wear a face covering and became upset and walked out the door.
“That’s the one thing we are missing right now is being nice,” she said. “I get it we are all frustrated and want to get back to normal, and if you listen to the (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention), wearing a mask is what is going to get us there faster.”
Brigham said she knows of two salons in Sedro-Woolley that have permanently closed. People can help other small businesses survive by shopping local, she said.
