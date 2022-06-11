LA CONNER — After passing sea trials in March, the 140-foot MV Dorado passenger ferry made the 48-hour trip down the West Coast from the Mavrik Marine facility in La Conner to San Francisco.
With a service speed of 41 mph, the MV Dorado is now the fastest vessel in the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) fleet. It is the first boat built for WETA that can safely dock at any of the system’s 12 ferry terminals.
The 320-passenger ferry was christened in a public ceremony at the Port of San Francisco on May 27.
It will serve one of the fastest-growing transit operators in the region, according to a WETA news release.
WETA plans to rotate the MV Dorado among its routes to collect operational data and allow passengers throughout the system to experience the boat, according to the release.
The ferry is the first of four being built by Mavrik Marine in La Conner to serve the WETA fleet, according to a Port of Skagit news release.
Mavrik Marine has a $57.8 million contract with WETA to build the ferries.
In 2021, Mavrik Marine completed construction on a 17,000-square-foot building at its facility at the Port of Skagit’s La Conner Marina to accommodate larger projects such as the ferries.
Mavrik Marine has been a La Conner Marina tenant since 2012.
“It’s not often known that boats of this size and sophistication are being built here in our community and have been for nearly a decade. In addition to the facilities, we have a good reservoir of skilled, maritime workers, ” Port Commissioner Kevin Ware said in the port’s news release. “The Port of Skagit is fortunate to have entrepreneurial thinkers like Zac Battle at Mavrik Marine on our site.”
Mavrik Marine is currently building its second vessel for WETA — the MV Delphinus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.