Leadership Skagit is taking registration for its class of 2023.

The leadership development program, which is offered by the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County in collaboration with Skagit Valley College, has an application deadline of July 16.

The nine-month program runs Sept. 9 through June 8. Graduates earn 17 credits in leadership from Skagit Valley College.

Up to 35 people will be selected to take part in the program.

According to its webpage, Leadership Skagit is designed to inspire people to want to become leaders and to prepare them for these community leadership roles.

The website says participants will meet with local leaders to learn and apply leadership skills, and that they will complete a leadership development project for a local nonprofit.

Since its start in 2004, Leadership Skagit has had about 550 take part in the program.

Tuition is $3,000, though there are limited tuition assistance and payment plans available.

For more information, contact program manager Mary Heffernan Trester at 360-639-6310 or mary@skagit.org.

