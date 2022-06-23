...FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2022 EXPECTED SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...
After an unusually cool and wet spring, a rapid warm-up is
expected late this week, with temperatures peaking Saturday
through Monday across western Washington. Most lowland and
mountain valley locations will see temperatures peaking in the
80s to around 90 degrees by Sunday.
This level of heat will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness to heat-sensitive people and pets. Given the recent cool
weather there has been little opportunity to acclimate to warm
temperatures. As such, there is concern that this rapid warm-up
could catch some off guard. Furthermore, area rivers continue to
run high as a result of the cool and wet spring and water
temperatures are running generally between 40-50 degrees. The
combination of these factors significantly increases the concern
for cold and or high water-related incidents. Cold water shock and
hypothermia can quickly result in death during these early season
heat events. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a
life jacket, and keep a close eye on children.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper
80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday and Monday. Overnight low
temperatures will likely only cool into the low 60s for many
locations Saturday night and again Sunday night. This will pose
a moderate risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high-
water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late
snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area
waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening
hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating
near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
