When it was announced Feb. 4 that a shellfish trade ban between the United States and the European Union would be lifted after more than a decade, it meant a market would be reopening for Taylor Shellfish Farms.
The shellfish producer, which has 14,000 acres of tideland farms in the state including in Samish Bay, had a growing market in Spain for Manila clams before the ban went into effect, said Bill Dewey, Taylor Shellfish director of public affairs.
He said Spain was buying about a half-million pounds of Manila clams — served as steamer clams in restaurants — from Taylor Shellfish each year.
Taylor Shellfish was part of a handful of Washington shellfish producers that sold to Europe, said Kyle Lentz, vice president of the Pacific Coast Shellfish Growers Association.
Other shellfish farms that exported to Europe included Penn Cove Shellfish in Coupeville and Little Skookum Shellfish Growers in Shelton, Lentz said.
Trade of live, raw and processed shellfish between the U.S. and Europe was banned in 2010 due to a mismatch of public health regulations.
U.S. regulations required water quality testing in areas that grow shellfish and EU regulations required shellfish meat testing, Lentz said.
New regulations in Europe are now equivalent to those in the U.S., according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Washington and Massachusetts will be the first two states to resume exporting oysters, clams, mussels and scallops. This will occur as soon as Feb. 24, according to an Office of the United States Trade Representative news release.
The two states were selected to represent the U.S. food system as a whole, although the Pacific Coast Shellfish Growers Association anticipates additional states will be allowed to trade soon.
The ability to sell to European markets is important for Taylor Shellfish because market diversity makes the business resilient to unforeseen events, such as the 2011 trade ban, Dewey said.
“It speaks to the strength of our company and our business,” he said
Spanish buyers were reaching out to Taylor Shellfish about sales after hearing rumors that the ban might be lifted, Dewey said.
Taylor Shellfish is excited to rekindle its relationship with Spain and explore new opportunities in Europe, he said.
New markets for shellfish would have likely opened in the past decade had the ban not been in effect. For instance, disease slowed oyster production in France, Dewey said.
Along with his affiliation with the Pacific Coast Shellfish Growers Association, Lentz is also an owner of Neptune Seafood, a shellfish and seafood distributor in Olympia.
Europe has been anticipating the reopening of trade, he said.
“They’ve been looking for product for a long time,” Lentz said.
Neptune Seafood is registered to begin exporting to Europe, likely starting with Manila clams, oysters and geoducks.
Availability of multiple markets provides stability for businesses, Lentz said.
“This opens up a huge new consumer base that we have been unable to tap for the last 12 years,” Lentz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.