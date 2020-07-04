Inside LAVLE’s research and development building west of Burlington, Ben Gully held up a rectangular battery cell and explained how the company has built a system to make batteries safer and more compact for electric marine vessels.
Launched in 2018 in Anacortes, LAVLE is now headquartered near the Port of Skagit in two large buildings — a research and development lab and a newly built facility for manufacturing.
LAVLE announced in June the launch of a new product, called the Proteus Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage System.
“One of the biggest things we emphasize — which is very important for maritime industry — is safety,” said Gully, chief technology officer for LAVLE.
The company's technology protects against thermal runaway, which is when a battery overheats and catches fire, he said. Another advantage of the system is being able to run a battery at a lower temperature, also a bonus for safety.
The battery's smaller size and high energy density also sets it apart from competitors' products, Gully said.
LAVLE CEO Jason Nye said the company plans to start mass producing the batteries soon for a wide range of maritime customers across the defense, energy and transportation industries.
Between the two facilities, the company employs 40 people.
“By the end of this year, we plan to add another 20 to 25 jobs,” he said.
Nye said the company’s goal is to help electrify vessels to cut down on fuel use and lower emissions. He said electric ships also have quieter engines that emit less noise, which can interfere with the hunting and communication of endangered Southern Resident orcas.
Locally, the company is interested in working on the all-electric Guemes Island Ferry replacement project.
The company is exploring building batteries for electric airplanes and rail in the future, Nye said.
“On top of that, we’re also looking at and investigating a large-scale battery cell manufacturing plant,” he said.
The plant would manufacture battery cells designed by LAVLE’s partner, 3DOM of Japan, he said.
“That will be a very large plant, a 2,000-job operation,” Nye said. “… Our selection process is dwindling to a handful of sites in the U.S., and one is in Skagit County.”
He said LAVLE chose to put its headquarters in Skagit County because of the area’s maritime tradition, proximity to many shipyards and work around making the industry more sustainable.
The Skagit County Maritime Symposium launched last year to address issues affecting the maritime industry, and a statewide initiative called Washington Maritime Blue is focusing on sustainability.
Sean Connell, vice president of government and public relations for LAVLE, said state legislation, which was co-sponsored by state Reps. Debra Lekanoff and Alex Ramel of the 40th district, was passed earlier this year to help incentivize the purchase of batteries for electric marine vessels by extending a sales tax exemption through 2025.
