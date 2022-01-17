ANACORTES — The Northwest Maritime Academy announced Monday its move from Seattle to Anacortes.
The academy offers training courses for those who are in — or wish to be in — maritime professions, with a goal of developing its students’ skills to create a safer workforce.
Courses are approved by the Coast Guard and taught by a certified captain, according to the academy’s website.
The Northwest Maritime Academy decided to move to Anacortes because it wanted to service the North Puget Sound region, Director of Operations Elisabeth Boyle said.
The academy is the only provider of maritime training in Skagit or Whatcom counties, she said.
By moving to Anacortes, the company hopes to cut down on travel costs for those in the region who are taking a course to advance their career, and to boost the workforce in the ferries and fishing industries.
Alumni of academy courses go on to become captains of ferry, fishing, cruise, tug, tow and cargo boats, Boyle said.
The academy offers hybrid courses with online lessons followed by in-person testing of practical skills.
Students will learn to navigate in the sea, launch boats, drive boats, dock boats and tie knots, among other skills, Boyle said.
The academy will be offering courses in Anacortes for captain’s licenses beginning in March and will participate in a workshop later this month put on by the San Juan Economic Development Council.
