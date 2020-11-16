Thirty-six more small businesses in Skagit County have received COVID-19 relief funds to help them keep their doors open and staff employed during the pandemic.
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) awarded a total of $149,000 to the 36 businesses earlier this month, selecting recipients from a previous pool of applicants, according to an EDASC news release.
The funds were provided by the state Department of Commerce through the CARES Act, the federal COVID-19 relief package.
One recipient was Alex Thieman, owner of Lopez Island Creamery in Anacortes.
“The grant will help us keep employees we otherwise might not have been able to hang onto for the end of the season because we don’t have the savings we had this time last year,” Thieman said in the news release. “We also have added expenses with our suppliers increasing their prices.”
EDASC also awarded a total of $50,000 to the six Skagit County chambers of commerce and the Mount Vernon Downtown Association.
In collaboration with local and state governments, EDASC has administered 10 small-business COVID-19 relief grant programs this year, awarding a total of $2 million to 257 small businesses and nonprofits, according to the news release.
