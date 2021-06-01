ANACORTES — Safer, more accessible and with amenities to benefit larger boats are some of the ways businesses describe the Port of Anacortes’ new dock at Cap Sante Marina.
The port recently completed a roughly $6 million project to demolish and replace A Dock, the dock at the marina’s south end. A Dock serves a variety of commercial users, including fishing vessels, a whale watch tour operator, maritime transportation and oil spill response.
The dock replacement project has spanned more than eight years, with project planning beginning in 2013.
The modern dock, constructed of concrete and galvanized steel pilings, replaces an aging, partially wood dock built in the 1960s and retrofitted in the 1990s.
“The critical thing was to build a dock for current (and future) users,” said port project manager Jenkins Dossen, who worked on the project since its inception.
He said the new piece of infrastructure will support future job opportunities.
One feature of the new dock is larger slips, up to 110-feet long.
“This is the future of boats,” said Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra. “We need long slips to get boats in.”
Power also got an upgrade, with up to 200-amp electrical service.
“Power was really insufficient on the old dock,” said Arrow Launch Service North Sound Supervisor John Richards. “Boats get bigger and need more power.”
Arrow Launch Service transports passengers and equipment to and from oil vessels, and provides passenger service to and from Guemes Island when the ferry is out of commission.
Richards said the option for enhanced power is not something he sees at most marinas.
“(The port) was looking ahead,” he said.
The dock project was delayed several times because of challenges obtaining permits. An Army Corps of Engineers permit took 713 days to obtain.
Worra said the permit was delayed because the port applied to de-authorize a portion of the federal waterway in the marina. The new dock, situated farther from the shore, encroaches into a federal channel, he said.
The port built the dock farther from land to allow additional tie-up space for boats, and to create better habitat for forage fish, which are food for salmon and other animals.
Worra said U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen was instrumental in helping secure the Army Corps of Engineers permit to accommodate the port’s new dock design.
There are other environmentally friendly features of the new dock, including a “Sea-bin marine trash skimmer” that picks up floating debris.
The port’s environmental mitigation for the project included the removal of 63 hazardous, creosote-treated timber piles, and installation of giant logs at the north end of the marina, which will provide habitat for marine animals and birds.
Another goal of the project was to help the dock's marine businesses co-exist with other dock users, such as whale-watching passengers. The new dock is wider, allowing more room to maneuver. It also features a wider ramp that is wheelchair accessible.
The ramp to access the dock is also longer. The old, shorter ramp presented a problem at low tide when it could become steep and difficult to access, Worra said.
At the top of the dock, there is a new esplanade and small shelters, the only portion of the project to make use of port tax funds.
“It is safe, comfortable, and I love the staging area at the top of dock,” said Shane Aggergaard, owner of Island Adventures Whale Watching.
Worra said recreational boaters can also use the dock. Several slips are reserved for temporary moorage and available for free up to four hours. The idea is to encourage boaters to spend a few hours in Anacortes and patronize local businesses.
“We want as many options for people to take advantage of that as possible,” he said.
Demolition of the old A Dock began in November, and construction of the new dock began in January. Tenants were moved to other docks during that time.
More than 10 Pacific Northwest companies worked on construction, according to the port.
Public money that supported the project included a $500,000 Economic Development Public Facility Grant from Skagit County.
Aggergaard said though the new dock probably looks like “a big chunk of concrete” to most, it’s a huge asset to his whale watching company.
“For those of us who work on that dock every day, it's a dream,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.