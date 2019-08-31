HAMILTON — A new 90,000-square-foot building at Janicki Industries’ Hamilton plant will allow the company to increase its efficiency, produce more airplane parts and may employ up to 300 people in the future, company officials say.
Employees and community leaders celebrated the new building at a grand opening Thursday. Janicki Industries Director of Marketing Steve Lynn said he expects work to start at the facility by the third week of September.
Lynn said the building will allow the aerospace manufacturer to make more commercial and military aircraft and spacecraft for customers.
“It also benefits the local community because more people will grow their careers here,” he said.
Janicki Industries President John Janicki told guests that since the company began in 1993, it has evolved from making tools and molds used to build airplanes to manufacturing carbon fiber airplane parts.
He said the company will move parts manufacturing to the new building, freeing up the adjacent 164,000-square-feet facility at the site, he said.
“It will give us the space and equipment to do higher volume of producing parts,” Janicki said in an interview. “We’re going to be more efficient and lower our costs.”
He estimates 300 jobs will be added over the next few years, nearly doubling employment at the Hamilton facility.
Janicki Industries Project Engineer Nate Slesinger said the space is “super dynamic,” allowing workers to adjust when customers order an extra airplane part, for example.
Burlington contractor Chad Fisher Construction built the facility. Dan Fisher said some of the highlights of the building are its energy efficiency and heating and cooling system.
Lynn said the new HVAC system is important for composites fabrication. The system helps maintain constant temperature and humidity so materials do not expand or contract when heated, or absorb moisture, he said.
With challenging regulations around building the facility, Janicki said he was appreciative of local government and its help to get the project done.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” he said.
Neil Morrow, director of program management at Janicki Industries, said he was feeling “overwhelmed and super excited” and proud to be helping grow aerospace manufacturing in Skagit County.
“It’s a high-class facility,” he said.
