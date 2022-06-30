...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAMILTON — Janicki Industries, one of Skagit County's largest employers, is set to break ground on a new manufacturing facility in Hamilton.
The $40 million, 186,280-square-foot building should be completed by June 2023, Janicki Industries President John Janicki said.
He said he could not disclose what will be built at the new facility, but said the work will require overhead cranes, 50-foot ceilings, and temperature and humidity control — which aren't available in the company's existing buildings.
The company estimates the work to be done in the new building will add 200 jobs over the coming years, according to a news release.
The facility will be built predominately with wood, for both economic and environmental reasons.
Supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic make steel difficult to get, while wood is relatively available, Janicki said.
Wood construction also has a smaller carbon footprint compared to metal, which has a more energy-intensive production process, he said.
The company first expanded into Hamilton in 2008, with the construction of a similarly-sized facility for work on the Boeing 787, Janicki said.
He said the company chose to build the new building in Hamilton because the work done in the building is connected to the existing work the company does at the other Hamilton facility.
