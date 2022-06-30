goskagit

HAMILTON — Janicki Industries, one of Skagit County's largest employers, is set to break ground on a new manufacturing facility in Hamilton.

The $40 million, 186,280-square-foot building should be completed by June 2023, Janicki Industries President John Janicki said.

He said he could not disclose what will be built at the new facility, but said the work will require overhead cranes, 50-foot ceilings, and temperature and humidity control — which aren't available in the company's existing buildings. 

The company estimates the work to be done in the new building will add 200 jobs over the coming years, according to a news release. 

The facility will be built predominately with wood, for both economic and environmental reasons. 

Supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic make steel difficult to get, while wood is relatively available, Janicki said. 

Wood construction also has a smaller carbon footprint compared to metal, which has a more energy-intensive production process, he said. 

The company first expanded into Hamilton in 2008, with the construction of a similarly-sized facility for work on the Boeing 787, Janicki said. 

He said the company chose to build the new building in Hamilton because the work done in the building is connected to the existing work the company does at the other Hamilton facility. 

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.