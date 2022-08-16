Job listings on Craigslist don't pan out as well as they used to and job-finding apps such as Indeed are often viewed as being good only for filling professional jobs.
At least that's what led Karli Pickett to teaming up with her sister and a cousin on Jyst, an app that matches employers with prospective employees.
The idea for the app started simply enough.
Karli Pickett recalls asking her sister Meagan Pickett, a co-owner of Chuckanut Manor Seafood and Grill, while out at dinner one night, "What if you could swipe through people's profiles like a dating app?"
In May 2021, the Jyst founding trio — the Pickett sisters of Mount Vernon and Josh Pickett of Bellingham — began to flesh out their plan for the app, and by June they had fully committed to the plan.
The app had its beta launch in January, focusing on Whatcom and Skagit counties as the test market. In July, the Picketts started their beta launch in Seattle.
The app seeks to fully match both the job seeker and the employer based on their needs, similar to popular dating apps.
Rather than going solely off a résumé, the algorithm looks at what a job seeker is looking for in a job and how it compares to a business' ethos, said Karli Pickett.
She said the algorithm also looks at potential job skills and the interests of job seekers to see if there is a good job match outside their normal realm of expertise.
For example, if a server is burnt out and looking for something new, Jyst might match them with a home care company — somewhere that requires excellent customer service and provides on-the-job training.
In July, Jyst had 84 businesses using its app.
"We feel very happy with where we are. We feel like we're reaching our goals," Karli Pickett said. "You want wild growth, but at that same time you want controlled growth."
One of the businesses using the app is the Barber Shack in Bellingham, where owner Jared Jones-Valentine uses Jyst to find barbers.
Jones-Valentine knows Josh Pickett, and said he knew anything Pickett was a part of would be a solid product.
"It's been more beneficial than Indeed, it's been more beneficial than other social media sites," Jones-Valentine said. "It's been the best tool I've used for contractors."
Jones-Valentine said he has had about a dozen inquiries through the app, which has given him the ability to choose those who best fit his business.
When he is looking to hire, Jones-Valentine first asks his current barbers for referrals. The next step is to post the opening on a social platform, with Jyst having become the most reliable.
The plan for the Picketts is to test the market in Seattle for about six months and then test Portland. After about six months in Portland, Karli Pickett wants to "hit the ground hard" and spread throughout the country.
While speaking with businesses at the Ballard Seafood Fest in Seattle as a part of Jyst's Seattle beta rollout, Karli Pickett found that some businesses using other job sites or apps are weeding out potential candidates for entry level positions based solely on their résumés.
She said this is the opposite of what Jyst aims to do, pointing out that what is important on a résumé can vary from person to person, making the résumé process stressful for job applicants.
"We want to get rid of the résumé process," Karli Pickett said. "We want to not weed out, we instead want to open up."
Rather than having jobseekers input a résumé, the app simply asks for a name, photo, five positions the applicant is interested in and five skills.
Job seekers also get to choose up to 15 things that interest them, which can include everything from pottery, to dance to computer programming, to physics.
The app also asks about a jobseeker's current job, a "job you're proud of," a preferred pay rate and how far the jobseeker is willing to commute.
On the employer side, Jones-Valentine said the app is user-friendly, even for someone who is not great with technology.
"It's super friendly," he said. "It's very helpful and clear-cut."
He often refers the app to other business owners when they mention having trouble finding employees.
Jyst 2.0 was recently released. There were no large functional changes, mostly just a "cleaner, smoother design," according to Karli Pickett.
Offshore developers were used for the first version of Jyst, but then the app was brought back to the U.S. With the exception of the developers, all of the staff is local.
During the beta phase, anyone is able to download the app from either the Apple App store or Google Play. There is also a web version available on the company's website, thejyst.com.
