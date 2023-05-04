MOUNT VERNON — The Northwest Agriculture Business Center will hold three financial literacy workshops.
The workshops will be held in Spanish with Mixteco translation available.
Project Manager Alex Perez said over the years he has noticed a need for basic financial literacy, especially for those in the Latino and Mixteco communities.
These communities often rely on children to translate for their parents. But with the children unlikely having an understanding of finances, such a situation can be difficult and frustrating.
The first two workshops will be held at the Catholic Community Services Farmworker Center in Mount Vernon. They will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
These workshops will cover basic financial literacy topics such as debt-to-income ratio, loan readiness, different types of bank accounts and other banking terms.
“I wanted to customize the approach to make (the attendees) more comfortable,” Perez said about his desire to keep the workshops from being intimidating. “We want them to feel empowered.”
The final workshop will go into more detail on the different types of loans available and how to best prepare to apply for a loan.
This workshop will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 in the multipurpose room at Skagit Valley College.
Perez said basic financial literacy is something everyone should have and can help vulnerable populations the most.
Throughout his years at the Northwest Agriculture Business Center Perez said he has helped many apply for loans and see them get denied, not because they wouldn’t be able to afford payments on the loans, but because they did not look good on paper to the banks.
For more information, email Perez at alex@agbizcenter.org.
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
