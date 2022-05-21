LA CONNER — The Port of Skagit is working on plans to redevelop the La Conner Marina.
The port has undertook a feasibility study that examines factors that may affect the redevelopment of the 13-acre project site that runs between Sullivan Slough and the marina’s north basin.
This property includes the Port’s RV Park and storage facility, and the town of La Conner's Public Works building.
The La Conner Marina is one of five properties operated by the Port of Skagit.
"The feasibility study will help us develop an understanding of the project's scope and that will help drive decisions as we move forward," port spokesperson Linda Tyler said.
The Port of Skagit Board of Commissioners, La Conner Town Council and La Conner Planning Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday to hear from project consultants and allow the community to provide feedback.
The meeting had a large turnout of La Conner residents.
"We were happy to see the turnout from the town and from the public," Tyler said. "It is great to have an opportunity to hear from folks especially this early in the process."
The primary goals for redevelopment are to increase public access to the waterfront, improve traffic/pedestrian access, support a maritime industry and create a connection between downtown and the marina.
The marina is 50 years old. The last Port of Skagit major master plan for the site was in 2007.
"It is kind of like a puzzle," Tyler said. "It involves both the in-water infrastructure and upland properties."
The town of La Conner and Port of Skagit have teamed up in the past to make sure marina development aligned with the town's goals, Tyler said. For example, the Third Street access to the marina was developed through this partnership.
The project may include mixed-use development. This would allow for housing to be included.
"As housing becomes a barrier for employers and employees, we would like to be a part of the solution," Tyler said.
The La Conner housing vacancy rate is 1% while the state average is 5.5%, according to a master plan slideshow put together for the project.
The project is in the very early stages. Port of Skagit Executive Director Sara Young said no decisions have been made.
The consulting team for the project includes Schuster Group, Makers Architecture and PND Engineers. For Tuesday's joint meeting, the group presented a slideshow of goals, market conditions and existing conditions.
Schuster Group is a real estate and consulting company that worked on the redevelopment of the Everett waterfront.
The presentation included the demographics of La Conner, which show that 40% of residents are over the age of 60. Demographics provide a view into town needs.
The feasibility study will be completed and presented this fall. A public workshop will be held to share results and get feedback.
