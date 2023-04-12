Skagit Regional Airport
The Port of Skagit Board of Commissioners approved a fee schedule Tuesday for pilots who require inspections by Customs and Border Protection when landing at Skagit Regional Airport. 

The airport has had an agreement with Customs and Border Protection since 2019, but has has waived fees for inspections while building awareness of the program. 


