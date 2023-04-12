Most of the inspections were during Customs and Border Protection business hours, so no fees were incurred. However, the average after-hours fee for a plane arriving from Canada was $375, according to Airport Manager Keith Love.
The average after-hours fee for a plane from Mexico was $905. Love said this is due to an agriculture inspector also being required to come out.
Love said these fees do not account for time spent by himself or other Port staff to schedule Customs agents and handle the billing.
As of July 1, Customs service during normal business hours will be a $75 Port administrative fee.
After-hours fees for planes arriving from Canada will be $450 and for planes from other countries $980. Both of these fees include the Port administrative fee.
Love said he will reevaluate the fees twice a year.
During Tuesday's board meeting the commissioners also approved the continuation of the seasonal employee incentive program that started last summer.
The program includes an end-of-season bonus for those who work 12 consecutive weeks between April and September. The bonus can either be $1,000 or a $2,500 tuition stipend paid directly to an educational institution.
"(The program) it's been phenomenally successful," Port Executive Director Sara Young said. "It's really changed the game for us."
Prior to the incentive program Young said the Port struggled to find seasonal employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.