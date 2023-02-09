Port of Skagit staff recommended to the port commissioners Tuesday an 8% increase for all moorage at the La Conner Marina.
The increase is to counteract inflation.
“If we don’t stay on top of (inflation) we will find ourselves desperately behind,” Harbormaster Chris Omdal said.
Port of Skagit Executive Director Sara Young said there has been no formula to come up with rate increases. Over the past five years the port has looked at the prices of comparable marinas, the cost to replace infrastructure, and supply and demand.
“Everyone else is significantly, substantially higher than us,” Omdal said.
The Everett Marina rate in 2022 for a 60-foot open moorage slip was $1,035 a month, according to a rate review sheet provided by Port of Skagit staff.
Omdal pointed out during Tuesday’s work session that the 2022 rate went up.
The recommended 2023 monthly rate for a 60-foot open moorage slip at the La Conner Marina is $859.
Nearly every comparable area marina, with the exception of Oak Harbor, has higher rates.
“I feel like this is the year to take a breath and keep up with inflation increases, but also do a market analysis on the marina,” Young said.
A back-in premium RV spot at the marina will increase between $4 and $6 depending on the spot and time of year, and storage unit costs will increase by 8%.
The rates will be voted on Feb. 14 at a meeting of the port commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.