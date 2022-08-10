...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Port of Skagit Board of Commissioners adopted a new commercial float use policy Tuesday for the La Conner Marina.
The new policy clarifies that commercial fishing vessels and port tenants who use the marina for business purposes are given a discount, while other commercial entities are not.
Priority to the policy update, port tenants did not receive the discount.
This discount will be lowered from 50% to 25%, which Port of Skagit Executive Director Sara Young said makes the cost more comparable to other marinas in the region.
The decrease in discount makes the base rate $596 per month for commercial vessels.
"It's an adjustment that's long overdue," port Commissioner Kevin Ware said at Tuesday's meeting.
Other changes in the policy include requiring a two-year contract from port tenants or commercial fishing vessels who use their priority to displace a private vessel, and limiting where they have priority to the east half of the commercial dock.
The two-year contract would be required if another spot was not available to the displaced vessel.
The previous contract requirement was one year.
Prior to the update, Young said she was concerned that a commercial fishing vessel could displace a vessel of a port tenant that holds value to the port and its mission to bring in jobs.
The changes allow the port to increase revenue while managing both commercial and recreational users.
The changes go into effect Jan. 1, which will give those who wish to relocate time to do so.
