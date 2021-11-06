Sara Young, a longtime Port of Skagit staff member, stepped in as the port’s new executive director in September.
Young replaced Patsy Martin, who retired after 14 years as executive director.
Young grew up in Marblemount and early on worked in the environmental and conservation fields. She earned a master’s degree in soil science from the University of Idaho, and an MBA from Washington State University.
In her 14 years with the port, Young has served as its planning and environmental manager, airport manager and director of planning and facilities.
Over her first two months as executive director, Young said she has focused on reorganizing the port’s leadership team.
”We’re hiring some new people and have a new leadership team that is comprised of people who have been working for the port for a long time,” she said.
Young said she will work with the Port Commission to develop goals for each port property, including Skagit Regional Airport, the La Conner Marina, the SWIFT Center, and new industrial land the port recently purchased south of Peterson Road near the airport.
Young said the site, called Watershed Business Park, is about 120 acres. Once the port installs infrastructure at the site, the land will be leased to businesses.
Young said the new site will have larger lots than the port’s Bayview Business Park.
“We will be looking to see more manufacturing businesses and more value-added agricultural businesses that need lot sizes between 5 and 10 acres,” she said.
At the SWIFT Center in Sedro-Woolley, a cleanup project is underway to remove contaminated soil. Young said the port will install infrastructure next year for future business development.
There have been several large construction projects at Skagit Regional Airport this year, including the addition of apron space and privately funded airplane hangars. The projects will accommodate larger business aircraft.
At Bayview Business Park, the Island Grown Farmers Cooperative is building a meat-processing facility. Young said construction should be completed by the end of the year.
She said the port recently installed new signs at the airport to draw more traffic to its business tenants, including the Heritage Flight Museum, several breweries and a baking school.
“Some of it is helping (people) find hidden gems at our property, and helping them understand what’s happening at the port,” Young said.
She said SkagitNet, the port’s open-access, fiber-optic network, will continue to expand.
The port has partnered with internet service provider Ziply to provide more than 1,200 fiber-to-the-home connections in east Skagit County by the end of 2022.
“We are looking to identify pockets of the community where we are unlikely to see private investment and where we can bring in federal or state funding,” Young said.
She said the port has applied for state funding to support fiber construction on Fir Island and in Conway.
Port Commission meetings, open to the public, are now taking place in a hybrid format. Young expects the hybrid model to be permanent.
”It’s been pretty seamless to have people join us remotely, present remotely, and have discussions with the commission remotely,” she said.
