The trucking and transportation industry in Skagit County is not immune to the nationwide challenge of finding enough drivers to meet demand.
In the northwest region of Washington, which includes Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties, there were 314 job postings for truck drivers and 106 drivers submitting unemployment claims in November 2021, according to the state Employment Security Department.
The need for truck drivers has been steadily increasing in the region since December 2020 while the supply, or the number of truckers who file unemployment claims, has decreased dramatically since May 2021, when there were around 700 truck drivers on unemployment.
“The story is clear,” said Anneliese Vance-Sherman, regional labor economist with the Employment Security Department. “(Unemployment) claims by motor vehicle workers in northwest Washington are down, and online job postings are quite a bit higher than normal, and are rising.”
Dan Boffey, president of Mount Vernon-based Skagit Transportation, said his company is looking to hire about a dozen additional drivers at its four locations in Mount Vernon, Seattle and Eastern Washington.
“We’re constantly looking for drivers,” Boffey said.
The driver shortage has forced the company to decline new business to meet the needs of its long-term customers, which results in a loss in revenue, he said.
Trident Seafoods asked Skagit Transportation to take a load from Bellingham to Seattle, but Skagit Transportation had to decline because there were not enough drivers to take that load while maintaining commitments with core customers, Boffey said.
Skagit Transportation has a group of core customers that it delivers for on a weekly basis, Boffey said.
For example, Skagit Transportation signs annual contracts with Ocean Spray to transport its products regularly.
Depending on the market, Skagit Transportation will raise its annual price for Ocean Spray when it is time to renew its contract, Boffey said.
To mitigate any price increases for transportation, customers could raise the price for their products for consumers.
Andrew Yokom, general manager at the Puget Sound Food Hub, said the cooperative is fully staffed when it comes to delivery drivers.
Since the food hub distributes local food, the slow season is in the winter, and it will be hiring about six new drivers in the summer once there is more product to deliver, Yokom said.
Unlike traditional freight, drivers at the Puget Sound Food Hub do not need a commercial driver’s license and routes remain in the Puget Sound region.
In 2021, the food hub raised the wages of drivers by $2 an hour and added health insurance benefits to attract more workers and keep core workers on the staff year-round, Yokom said.
Despite increased costs to farmers for food production and higher prices caused by inflation for consumers at grocery stores, the food hub’s margins have remained the same.
“We’re in a good place because our overall sales and revenue is increasing,” Yokom said.
