MOUNT VERNON — In the 1970s and 80s, products such as organic produce and non-dairy milks were hardly staples of everyday grocery stores.
They were thought of as alien and fringe, said Todd Wood, the Skagit Valley Food Co-op’s general manager. Wood, 66, will retire Feb. 13 after 41 years as a co-op employee and 35 as general manager.
Wood said over his time at the co-op, a transformation has taken place in the foods that are available, and the way people eat.
“We were here for decades and there were no organic or alternative products in any other stores,” he said. “So many things that have been accepted and now promoted as mainstream were from the co-ops.”
Finding success
The Skagit Valley Food Co-op opened in 1973 in a church basement near downtown Mount Vernon, according to the co-op’s website. In 1974, it moved to a building on Second and Pine streets.
Wood moved to Skagit County in 1975. He had previously volunteered at a food co-op in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he had attended college.
“At the time there was a lot going on — Vietnam War, environmental concerns, women’s rights, civil rights, a lot of social turmoil,” he said. “And I was one of those rebellious sorts to pursue that. Co-ops fit in that paradigm of looking for social change, looking for value and transparency.”
Wood joined the Skagit Valley Food Co-op in 1978, as one of a three-person part-time staff. He said the co-op held classes to educate people on eating a wholesome diet, the importance of organic and food’s impact on the environment.
“It was an uphill challenge to inform and help shape people’s awareness, opinions and perspectives about food and the social and environmental connections to that,” he said.
Throughout the country, hundreds of other co-ops were doing the same, he said.
The co-op moved to its current building on First and Division streets in 1985. It then added a deli and expanded in the building several times. In 2005, the co-op purchased the building and re-named it the Co-op Building.
“We continued to grow and bring in more people,” Wood said. “It became so obvious that we were a destination for outlying people, not just in Mount Vernon. We were one of the biggest lures for people in the outside (area).”
The co-op employs 200.
Wood said it’s satisfying to look back — from being viewed as “hippies playing grocer” to becoming an anchor business in downtown Mount Vernon.
And co-ops are not just about natural foods, he said. They are a form of ownership.
“It’s ownership by the people and users,” he said. “Very limited investment, no financial returns on investment. One of the common slogans in the early days of co-ops was ‘food for people, not for profit.’”
He said during the Great Recession interest grew in co-operative ownership after companies left communities or moved manufacturing abroad.
“It became so apparent that the co-ops weren’t going anywhere,” Wood said. “They were part and parcel of the community where they were. ... The owners lived there, they weren’t going anywhere, they weren’t going to sell it.”
The co-op has 20,000 members, who are all owners, he said.
Tony White, the co-op’s incoming general manager, said he has always liked the energy and feel of the Skagit Valley Food Co-op.
“They really draw people there, it’s a hotbed of community, and it feels that way when you go in there,” he said.
Setting itself apart
White spent the past four years working for the National Cooperative Grocers in Portland, Oregon, helping co-ops on the West Coast develop business plans. Before that he worked for the Hanover Consumer Cooperative in Hanover, New Hampshire.
He said the past couple decades have seen increased competition from mainstream stores offering organic products. The challenge for co-ops is to offer better prices, he said.
Wood said the co-op keeps the store accessible to those who might not be able to afford to buy organic through its basic program — staple items sold at low profit margins — and by offering some conventional products.
Customers also have more reasons to come to the co-op than to just grocery shop, he said.
The co-op opened C-Square & Third Street Café in a second building in 2016. It makes 40 in-house ice cream flavors, and has a mercantile section and a gift shop featuring fair trade products from throughout the world.
“It adds more value for our shoppers and owners not only coming to get the non-dairy milk that now they can get in every town’s supermarket, but now we’ve got (other) products,” Wood said.
A legacy
Lisa Gilden, the co-op’s director of prepared foods and a co-op employee of 27 years, said she will miss Wood’s direction and drive. She said she saw those qualities in him when they worked to open C-Square & Third Street Café.
“He knew how to talk us into it and make it seem like it was exciting and like we needed it,” she said.
White started at the co-op in early January, preparing to take the reins as general manager on Feb. 13.
“It’s a little bit daunting to follow (Wood’s) legacy,” White said.
Wood said in its current footprint, the co-op gets crowded. The new general manager will need to look into expansion.
Wood said he will miss the sense of community at the co-op.
“It’s recognizing how lucky I’ve been to be able to have the job I’ve had,” he said. “The opportunity to work at something that totally feels like it has positive values.”
He said he has seen a transformation in many ways: A commercial on national television about organic food, the growth of gluten-free and fair-trade products, and the non-dairy milks.
“We sort of fertilized the ground for Whole Foods and other larger chains and private corporations,” he said. “All that together has changed the way people eat. ... To see that says ‘yeah, we did a good job of changing it,’” he said.
