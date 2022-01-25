MOUNT VERNON — A popular Pike Place Market bakery set up shop Tuesday in Mount Vernon.

Seattle’s Piroshky Piroshky began taking its hand-held pies to cities throughout the state at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marketing Manager Shawn Nichols said.

The pop-ups have been held in cities such as Olympia, Spokane, Bellingham and Mount Vernon.

Recently, the pop-ups started nationwide, including Tuesday in Atlanta. Piroshkies are shipped on airplanes to out of state pop-ups, Nichols said.

All pop-up orders must be at least $40 and pre-ordered online.

Orders for the Mount Vernon pop-up Tuesday sold out.

“We’re going where the demand takes us,” Nichols said.

Piroshky Piroshky combines traditional recipes with local ingredients, which makes for an expansive menu, he said.

Popular piroshkies include the cinnamon-cardamom braid, chocolate cream hazelnut roll and smoked salmon pate that includes salmon from Pike Place Market, Nichols said.

Additionally, there are seasonal specials each month. January’s specials are a lemon twist and bacon cheeseburger piroshky.

Piroshky Piroshky opened its doors in 1992 at the flagship Pike Place Market location.

Since then, famous chefs like Anthony Bourdain and Andrew Zimmern have visited the bakery to try the piroshkies.

Now, there are three Seattle bakery locations and the company is considering another expansion, Nichols said.

Skagit County residents will have another opportunity to order pastries from Piroshky Piroshky for another Mount Vernon pop-up on Feb. 28.

The seasonal items in February will be a chicken pot pie piroshky and a strawberry marzipan heart for Valentine’s Day, Nichols said.

Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com

