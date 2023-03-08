SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Monique Brigham has been named executive director of the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” she said. “It feels good, and right now I am looking forward to settling into the role and being able to serve our members.”
Brigham replaces Pola Kelley, who died in December after serving as executive director for 13 years.
“We have confidence in Monique to be the leader that the SW Chamber needs to support growth while keeping a tight-knit, well-supported community,” Chamber President Sheena Burns said.
Brigham served as a chamber board member in 2016, as membership director in 2018 and at times during the past two years as interim executive director.
“Working with our members over the last year has been really fulfilling,” she said. “I am excited to dig in and learn the ways to help our businesses do better.”
The chamber is happy to have Brigham fill the role of executive director.
“We have been fortunate to have had Monique step up as the interim exec director and as such, very pleased she applied for the position,” Burns said. “Although applicants both local and out of state were vetted, Monique’s proven dedication to the chamber, staff, volunteers and community as a whole solidified our opinion that she was the right candidate for the job.”
It is not lost on the chamber what a legacy Kelley left behind, one that Brigham will look to build upon.
“It is not reasonable to think we can or should attempt to fill the shoes of those before us,” Burns said. “Instead, we honor the memories and legacies we stand on, using them as fuel for the work ahead.”
