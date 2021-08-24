“Masks required here” signs are back up at many Skagit County businesses, informing customers of a new statewide face covering mandate that began Monday.
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a face covering in indoor public settings. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the mandate last week, citing increasing COVID-19 case rates, record hospitalizations and too few vaccinated against the virus.
Under Inslee’s proclamation, businesses are prohibited from allowing unmasked customers to enter or remain in indoor spaces, and must post signs at entries about the rules. Face coverings are also required for employees working indoors.
Children under the age of 5 and those with medical conditions that prevent the wearing of masks are exempt from the requirement.
Masks are not required outdoors, but the state strongly encourages face coverings in “crowded outdoor settings such as at sporting events, fairs, parades, concerts, and similar settings,” according to the order from the state Secretary of Health.
Customers at Kids Stuff, a toy store in downtown Mount Vernon, have so far complied with the new requirement, owner Kathy Broman said Tuesday.
“Everybody has come in with a mask,” she said. “I appreciate that.”
Similarly, at Riverside Health Club in Mount Vernon, members have been understanding about masking up again, said co-owner Karen Westra.
“I think they’re just grateful we don’t have to close down,” she said. “They’ve been very cooperative, on occasion they’ll come in and we’ll have to remind them. They are accepting since (the mandate) is statewide, that really helps that it’s not just (in Skagit County).”
Westra said she supports the governor’s decision to reinstate the mask mandate in light of increasing COVID-19 case rates.
“Now is the time to tighten up a bit,” she said.
Some businesses are seeing resistance to the new mask requirements.
Mark Shintaffer, owner of District Brewing in Mount Vernon, said people are frustrated they did what the government asked of them — get vaccinated — only to face new restrictions.
He said his brewery will do what is required, fearing a potential fine or closure. He said his top concern is ensuring his business stays open so his employees can continue to work.
As was the case earlier in the pandemic, businesses are legally required to enforce the mask requirement — or face potential penalties.
When the state receives a complaint that a business isn’t following the rules, it will respond first with education and outreach, said Mike Faulk, spokesperson for Inslee’s office. Failure to come into compliance may result in penalties, fines or license revocations, he said.
While thousands of public complaints have been filed against businesses in the state during the pandemic, only a small number have resulted in citations and fines, and usually after repeated outreach efforts.
In Burlington, Sakura Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar owner Alex Kim said employees have called over the past two days to ask if they should enforce the new mask requirement.
“I told them we would not go too far the first couple of days,” he said. “A lot of people have forgotten (about masks).”
Kim said business owners and employees are in a tough situation. Customers will be unhappy having to wear masks again, and others will complain the restaurant isn’t strict enough.
Kim said many complaints have been filed against his business during the pandemic, though none resulted in fines. He said he isn’t looking forward to having the state Liquor and Cannabis Board come out and investigate alleged violations again.
However, he thinks most customers will observe the new mask rules. He said more than a year into the pandemic, people have become more sympathetic to businesses.
“If you’re going into a grocery store, or a restaurant, it’s probably because you like that place,” Kim said. “(Wear a mask) for them ... Do it for the people who are making your favorite food. If someone gets in trouble, it’s us, the business owner or employer.”
