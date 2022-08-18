...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Ten Skagit County organizations have been awarded Festival and Arts grants from the state Department of Commerce, bringing in a total of about $100,000.
The grants are for restarting and growing community events throughout the state in communities that have less than 100,000 people, according to the Department of Commerce website.
The grants can be used to restart festivals that were suspended in 2020 or 2021 as well as for infrastructure, staff and labor costs.
Skagit County Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge said one criteria for receiving a grant was to prove a financial loss during the pandemic.
That was easy for the Tulip Festival to do considering the state shutdown because of COVID-19 in 2020 came about two weeks prior to the opening of that year's festival.
"(2020) was just a devastating year," Verge said. "The money allows us to get back to where we were before COVID hit, and that's huge."
There is still final paperwork to go through before the festival can receive its $13,000 grant, but Verge said she expects the money to come in the final quarter of the year. The festival's Board of Directors meets in September and will discuss how to best use the funds.
"It's a really good problem to have," Verge said, stating that the money will help cover for donations from businesses that have been lacking the past few years.
The Anacortes Arts Festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle said she is grateful for the $17,500 grant her organization will receive.
"Our organization is still working to recover from the toll that the pandemic took on our finances," she said. "For the 2022 Anacortes Arts Festival, our costs to produce the weekend event were up almost 35%. We will use our recent Department of Commerce grant to cover some of those increased costs and also make investments in equipment that will save us money with future events."
The Skagit River Poetry Foundation will also use grant money to stay afloat, Executive Director Molly McNulty said.
The foundation is just starting to get back into the swing of in-person events, with its first one since the start of the pandemic being held in May and its annual festival set for October.
McNulty plans on using the money to cover the rising costs of lodging, food and travel for the poets who come to the festival from as far away as Scotland.
Other Skagit County organizations to receive grants are the Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley chambers of commerce, Birdsview Brewing Co., the La Conner Arts Festival, Loggerodeo, the Mount Vernon Downtown Association and the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
