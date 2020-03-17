Swinomish Casino
Swinomish Casino & Lodge Marketing Director Jumada Schwinden stands in the gaming room in October 2016.

 Skagit Valley Herald file photo

The Swinomish Casino & Lodge has closed down in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The casino closed at 2 a.m. Tuesday and the lodge will close at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The closures will remain in effect through March.

The closures were announced at 11:30 p.m. Monday on the Swinomish Casino & Lodge website.

"All casino promotions, offers, and drawings will be suspended during this time," said the posting. "We look forward to the opportunity to honor your March offers when we reopen. We will continue to support our team members, guests, and community as this situation evolves. We sincerely appreciate your patience and support, and we look forward to being your casino of choice when we reopen."

