The Swinomish Casino & Lodge will reopen Thursday, after closing in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff will limit the number of people who can enter the casino, and is reducing seating at all restaurants, according to an update on the casino’s website.
The casino, normally open 24 hours a day, will now be open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
All staff and guests will be required to wear masks, and will have to pass a temperature check to enter the building, the update reads.
Further, staff will spend extra time sanitizing high-touch surfaces, and will place hand sanitizing stations throughout the building.
Both the Swinomish casino and The Skagit Casino Resort shut down March 17 to reduce possible spread of the virus.
Other area casinos that have reopened are the Angel of the Winds Casino Resort in Arlington, the Tulalip Casino Resort and Quil Ceda Creek Casino in Tulalip, and the Silver Reef Casino Resort in Ferndale.
