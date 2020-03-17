Skagit County's two casinos closed Tuesday through the end of the month, aligning with state Department of Health rules aimed at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The closures came on a day two more cases of the virus were confirmed by Skagit County Public Health.
The new cases — a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 80s — bring the number of cases in Skagit County to nine. There have been no deaths in the county.
The Swinomish Casino & Lodge announced the closure on the its website late Monday night, saying the casino would close at 2 a.m. Tuesday and the lodge at 11 a.m.
Similarly, the Skagit Valley Casino Resort closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and will stay closed for at least two weeks, according to a news release from the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.
However, the release states the closure could be extended.
These tribes joined the Suquamish, Puyallup, Tulalip, Muckleshoot, Lummi and Cowlitz tribes, which also closed their casinos through March, according to The Seattle Times.
Employees at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge will receive two weeks paid leave and will keep their health benefits, according to its website.
During the closure, the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe will perform a deep cleaning of the casino, the release states.
The drive-through tobacco shop at the Skagit Valley Casino Resort will stay open, and pay-at-the-pump service at the tribal-owned Bow Hill Gas Station will still be available, according to the news release.
Among other closures or event cancellations:
— The Skagit Valley Humane Society is closed for the rest of March.
— The Anacortes Egg Dash scheduled for April 10 has been canceled.
— The Skagit Valley Family YMCA is closed.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.