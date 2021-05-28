John Christianson was initially looking to add on to a building, not create a history project.
But when lumber from a historic Fir Island barn became available, the owner of Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse decided to turn a simple pole building into a reflection of the region’s past.
Now the new building — or new “old” building, if you’d prefer — will be at the center of an open house and farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Farmers markets will continue at the site on Sundays through Sept. 26.
The new structure, called The Vinery to reflect the prominence of pea vining in Skagit County’s past, will not typically be open to the public, but will be during the open house. There will also be live music and hayrides.
The Vinery began as a simple project, said Christianson, who co-owns Christianson’s with his wife Toni.
“The original plan was simply to enclose it to make a more useful storage building,” he said. “But as materials became available, it prompted a more historically appropriate approach.”
The main inspiration was lumber taken from a historic barn on Fir Island. Christianson said such buildings are popular, but expensive to maintain if they’re no longer used for their original purpose.
“You can save old buildings sometimes ... piece by piece, if you can’t save the old buildings themselves,” he said.
Christianson sought era-appropriate additions such as recycled doors. He also kept an eye out for features that reflected the area’s past as a pea-vining site.
Kathryn Shiohira, the Christianson’s Nursery marketing manager, said the work was diligently performed.
“It’s a huge, huge thing. The hinges (had) to be right, the doors ... every piece and part has to be thought out. I don’t think there’s anything like it,” she said.
Green peas used to be a dominant crop in the county, covering 32,300 acres and accounting for about a quarter of what was produced throughout the country. The crop fell in popularity with increased demand for frozen peas, and the last processing plant was shut down in 2010.
“It seemed like every kid in La Conner, when they turned 16 they had a job,” Christianson said. “It seemed awfully cool to be in one of those pea viners.”
He said the Skagit County Historical Museum donated a stationary pea viner to display. The nursery’s special projects manager, Brenda Cornett, teamed up with the museum and How It Works in Anacortes to enlarge photos to display at the site.
Christianson said he hopes the Vinery will become popular as a rental site for weddings and other celebrations.
Just as much, he said he’s glad the nursery — home to other historic touches such as a building dating to the 19th century — can preserve another piece of the past.
“Everyone remembers those things until they’re gone,” he said.
Jacqueline Allison contributed to this story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.