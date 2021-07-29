Site work is progressing at the location of a planned Amazon distribution facility west of Burlington.
Some of the proposed site work includes the excavation of about 105,000 cubic yards of material and placement of 45,000 cubic yards of material, according to project documents filed with Skagit County Planning & Development Services.
The site, located on Bay Ridge Drive just east of Skagit Regional Airport, will house a 112,000-square-foot Amazon facility and an 1,000-spot parking lot.
The facility will be a delivery station, the last stop in Amazon’s distribution network before packages reach customers. Employees will receive trucks full of orders and prepare them for delivery.
After months of secrecy around the project, Amazon confirmed in early June it would occupy the proposed building.
The facility, a small part of the e-commerce giant’s ever-continuing expansion, is expected to be completed in spring 2022 and offer hundreds of jobs, an Amazon spokesperson said previously.
