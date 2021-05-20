With the deadline fast approaching, several prominent elected positions were still without any candidates as of Thursday evening.
No one had yet filed to run for mayor of Concrete, a position currently held by Jason Miller.
The Lyman Town Council seat currently held by Charleen Bray was also without a filed candidate.
Additionally, no one had yet filed to run for the Burlington-Edison School District director position held by Troy Wright.
Some races, though, will go through the August primary before the top two vote-getters move on the November general election.
One of those is for a Sedro-Woolley council seat. Councilmember Kevin Loy will defend his seat against at least two candidates — Nickolas Lavacca and David J. Baer.
By late Thursday, 126 candidates had filed to run for 88 local elected offices. The filing deadline is 4 p.m. Friday.
Of those races, 29 currently have more than one candidate seeking the post, and 16 have no candidates.
Several city council positions across Skagit County can expect challenges this year.
In Mount Vernon, newly appointed Councilmember Juan Morales will face challenger Navor Tercero.
Mount Vernon Councilmember Richard Brocksmith will also face an opponent, Larry M. Carpenter.
Burlington resident Owen McClure has filed to run against longtime Burlington Councilmember Bill Aslett.
Anacortes Planning Commissioner Jeff Graf and Amanda Hubik both have filed for the Anacortes City Council seat currently held by Matt Miller, who this year is running for mayor. Mayor Laurie Gere is not seeking re-election, and so far, Miller and fellow Councilmember Ryan Walters are the only two candidates to replace her.
In Concrete, the seat belonging to town Councilmember Michael Bartel is also set to go to a primary, with the filing of challengers Drew T. Jenkins and Blaine Burghduff.
Rebecca Skrinde, executive director of the Helping Hands Food Bank, has filed as a candidate for Port of Skagit commissioner Position 3. Incumbent Commissioner Bill Shuler announced in April he would not seek re-election.
The Port of Skagit has never had a female commissioner since the first commissioners took office in 1965, according to port spokesperson Linda Tyler.
See a full list of offices up for election and candidate filings on the Skagit County Elections web page.
