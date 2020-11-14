MOUNT VERNON — Honking horns and waving flags out the window, participants in a drive-by parade on Saturday made sure residents of two Mount Vernon senior living communities felt seen and recognized.
A total of 27 cars participated, doing several loops around the Alpine Ridge Apartments, a senior living community, and the Mountain Glen Retirement Community, an independent living and assisted care facility.
The parade, organized by the nearby First United Methodist Church, was a way to honor veterans in both facilities, said Debbie Grant, Faith in Action coordinator for the church.
The event was contact-free and masks and social distracting were required.
“(We wanted to) address the isolation the residents at each community are feeling and find something we could do to remember them,” Grant said.
Residents of senior care facilities and communities continue to have limited opportunities to visit with loved ones in-person due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from Troop 4001, which includes both boys and girls, also participated in the parade.
At Mountain Glen Retirement Community, Grant’s father, Bob Hunt, who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy, came out to watch.
“We’re very grateful all the people turned out to recognize us, and so many children waving flags,” he said. “It was really special.”
He said this type of event helps residents like him feel connected during these times.
“You get to come out and be a part of the living out here,” he said.
Grant said the event also helped participants feel connected, and that some children “were just beaming” as they described how residents came to their windows and into the parking lots to watch.
“It takes a little to make someone feel seen,” she said.
