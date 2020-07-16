SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Cascade River Road opened to all vehicles to its end at Cascade Pass Trailhead on Thursday, the North Cascades National Park Service announced.
Storms, heavy rains and flooding last winter left the road closed for repairs.
Cascade River Road provides access to Cascade Pass, one of the most popular destination hikes in North Cascades National Park. It also provides access to Horseshoe Basin, Sahale Arm trails, a scenic route for visitors hiking across the park to Stehekin and Boston Basin.
Due to the pandemic, park visitors should follow local area public health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. Learn more at nps.gov/coronavirus.
