Why exactly the Hamilton mayor's home went up in flames in the early hours of June 29 is unknown.
The Skagit County Fire Marshal's Office has ruled the cause of the fire "undetermined," officials told the Skagit Valley Herald on Monday.
Skagit County Communications Coordinator Laura Gelwicks said three-quarters of house fires in Skagit County remain categorized as undetermined. That means there wasn't enough information for investigators to pin down whether the fire was natural, accidental or intentionally set.
When the cause of a fire is deemed undetermined, the case remains open so that any additional information that may come to light later can be considered.
Hamilton Mayor Carla Vandiver said Monday that she and her longtime partner, town council member Dean Vandiver, have moved back to town using their camper.
They are waiting for their home insurance company to finish its work so they can clean up the remnants of their home.
"It's still there; it's still a mess," Carla Vandiver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.