Cheryl Bishop, the former CEO of Skagit Bank and a longtime community fixture involved in everything from local arts to the drive to build a new YMCA, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday.
Bishop was closely involved with Skagit Bank, starting full-time in 1971 and working her way up to the CEO position in 2004, remaining in that position until the bank's acquisition by Banner Bank in 2018. But friends and colleagues described her as a vibrant member of the Skagit County community whose impact went far beyond finance. Over the years, she served on various boards, including for the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, the Skagit Community Foundation and the Western Washington University Foundation.
Bishop was named the Skagit Women's Alliance and Network's Woman of the Year in 1988, was the grand marshal of Burlington's Berry Dairy Days Festival in 2018, and that same year, was the first-ever recipient of the Skagit Change-Maker Award for work with various nonprofits such as the Special Olympics.
The award is a partnership between United Way of Skagit County, Community Action of Skagit County, Leadership Skagit, the Skagit Population Health Trust and North Coast Credit Union. Bishop also served as honorary chair in the drive for a new YMCA building; it opened last year.
Mike Janicki, who served on the Skagit Bank board with Bishop, said she demonstrated kindness and attention to detail at work as much as outside of it.
"She truly cared about every individual she met. You could tell that by how the bank was run. At the yearly stockholders meeting, all the ex-employees who'd retired would show up and she'd have them stand up," Janicki said. "They'd stand up and she, without a piece of paper, could go across McIntyre Hall or wherever we were holding it and tell you who they were, when they started, what branch they'd been at, when they retired. She could do that with everyone in the room."
He said, "She's one of those people who, once you become a friend, you never lose them as a friend."
Bishop's longtime friend Fay Shane said, "She was all things community. She's going to be hugely missed. There's nothing in the community she didn't personally and professionally support."
"She was joyful and fun to be around. She loved people and loved this community," said longtime friend and former EDASC director Don Wick. "She was committed to doing good work in Skagit County and taking care of other people."
Bishop's nephew, Doug Noblet, said she was a trailblazer in a time when female CEOs in the banking world were uncommon.
"A lot of people looked up to her — women and men," he said.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.