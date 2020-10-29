The Children’s Museum of Skagit County is partnering with county government to offer free basic supplies and educational materials to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many families with young children are finding they need help for the first time, said Cate Anderson, executive director of the museum.
The COVID family resource center is distributing supplies such as diapers, formula and baby wipes to families whose incomes were hurt by the pandemic and who may have difficulty buying them on their own.
Anderson said the center will also provide blocks, puzzles and educational activities that young children can play with by themselves or with parents.
“These all help develop critical thinking, creativity (and) imagination,” she said.
Jennifer Sass-Walton, child and family health manager with Skagit County Public Health, said the program is funded with $40,000 of federal CARES Act funding.
With the pandemic cutting families off from traditional pre-K educational resources, Sass-Walton said it’s crucial to offer assistance to support childhood development and prepare youngsters for kindergarten.
Loss of income and the inability to meet material needs generates stress, and when parents experience stress she said it makes it harder to have positive interactions with their children, which can impact their development.
Anderson said families who use the center will be referred to other services if eligible, including food, rental or mortgage assistance.
She said her goal is to find a way to fund these services even after the pandemic ends.
Families can call 360-630-8352 to request assistance. Services are only available by appointment, she said.
