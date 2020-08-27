Outdoor dining is booming in some small cities in the area — a needed bright spot for some restaurants that have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic and its limits on serving people.
For Magnolia Grill in Sedro-Woolley, getting the chance to add tables outside has been a great help, owner Connie Weech said this week.
“This is what is so awesome about a small city,” she said. “I get two tables out there — that’s good. I was glad to get a space where I could fit five people per table.”
The added space only happened because the city of Sedro-Woolley made a new rule allowing it with a temporary permit.
Other cities are doing their own version of helping restaurants survive.
It became clear at the start of summer that the wait for “business as usual” could be much longer than hoped. Restaurants struggling through Phase 1 of the Safe Start restrictions of only being allowed to offer delivery or to-go orders looked forward to Phase 2, with some dining allowed. But when hopes dimmed of moving to Phase 3 quickly, officials started looking for more ways to help.
The city of Anacortes opened space and purchased 10 parklets, a movable dining space with room for tables and chairs, for use outside various restaurants on its main street, Commercial Avenue. With pleasant weather, the outdoor experience has been popular among locals and tourists looking to dine away from home.
Similar concepts were also recently adopted by both Stanwood and Sedro-Woolley.
The city of Stanwood last week approved purchase of a half-dozen parklets of its own.
Sedro-Woolley isn’t providing the parklets, but is allowing restaurants to submit an application for a temporary permit to create space for a sidewalk cafe or a parklet.
“As a commitment to the health of our small businesses, the city will allow approved temporary outdoor dining areas in rights of ways during COVID-19 restrictions,” states a city notice of the new rules.
Parklets must also be enclosed on the three sides not adjacent to the curb, have railings or other approved barriers at least 42 inches tall, not block access to bus stops or ADA parking, and not exceed the width of the business space, among meeting other requirements.
Magnolia Grill was the first local business to take advantage of the option.
The Sedro-Woolley Planning Department approved the permit quickly, and the local Rotary loaned the restaurant hand-built decks tailored to the slope of the street.
In early August, Magnolia Grill opened its parklet with two tables situated on a deck over parking spaces out front. The parklet can accommodate 10 customers in addition to four existing sidewalk seats, half the capacity now allowed for indoor dining and continued takeout orders.
Challenges of operating amid COVID-19 remain, but Weech said August business has been good.
Having a parklet has also created more space for those uncomfortable with the idea of stepping inside to dine.
“There’s still not a lot of people comfortable coming in,” she said.
Weech said she’s grateful for the support of the city and her customers.
“We have a lot of regulars, and they keep saying ‘Please stay open. Please, please, please,’” Weech said. “I’m like, ‘We’re trying!’”
While sidewalk dining can remain year-round, parklets in Sedro-Woolley can only be used May through Oct. 31 and only between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. daily, according to city documents.
