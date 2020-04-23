MOUNT VERNON — Two new lanes of traffic have opened on College Way under Interstate 5, reducing bottlenecks in one of the highest-traffic parts of the city.
Both new lanes were opened to traffic Tuesday, but may be briefly closed again as workers complete lane striping and other finishing touches, said city Project Development Manager Peter Donovan.
There are now three lanes in each direction under the overpass — two going straight through and one dedicated left-turn lane in each direction to get on the interstate.
In an earlier interview, city Public Works Director Esco Bell said this corridor is the busiest in the city and is frequently over capacity.
Work on the $8 million project began in December 2018. It had been scheduled for completion in January 2020, but was delayed through winter, largely due to weather.
To add these lanes, crews had to dig into the slopes on either side of the existing road, Bell said.
