While many Skagit County families will eat Thanksgiving dinner in their own homes today, hundreds of others will enjoy a meal around communal tables.
Rebecca Larsen, executive director of the Helping Hands Food Bank, which took the lead for the annual Sedro-Woolley Community Thanksgiving Dinner several years ago, said about 300 attended the dinner last year.
“One of the things we try to do is to sit with (guests) and try to talk with those who don’t have a family, to make sure they have a family even if it’s just the community,” she said.
About 60 volunteers help to prepare the dinner, which is now in its 45th year.
“Lots of kids come and volunteer, and it’s a good time to give back,” she said.
Preparations — including the cooking of 42 turkeys — started at noon Wednesday.
The Sedro-Woolley Community Thanksgiving Dinner is from 12:30 to 3 p.m. today at the Helping Hands Solution Center, 9386 Fruitdale Road, Sedro-Woolley.
In Anacortes, Nancy Kimmel said the annual Anacortes Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been around for about 30 years. She has helped organize the dinner for the past 15 years.
“(The dinner) is for the community, and everything is donated,” she said.
The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community donated 15 turkeys, and local restaurants donated the rest of the ingredients, she said. Donations included traditional apple and pumpkin pies, and this year, key lime pies.
Volunteers got their start on the turkeys Sunday and continue preparing the rest through Thanksgiving.
Kimmel said guests include whole families who come back each year and those who don’t want to cook. At least 40 volunteers assist with the dinner.
“(Guests) come in and meet their community — that’s what Thanksgiving is all about,” said Monica Garrison, who has volunteered in Anacortes for the past seven years.
Kimmel said the dinner was historically held at the Anacortes Eagles Hall, but was moved to the Elks Lodge because the building is wheelchair accessible.
Leftover ingredients are donated to local food banks and to the Anacortes Lutheran Church for its annual Christmas Day dinner.
The Friendship House, 1002 South Third St., Mount Vernon, hosts a Thanksgiving brunch from 10 a.m. to noon and a dinner from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Alger community will host a Thanksgiving potluck from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Alger Community Hall, 18735 Parkview Lane, Burlington. Guest are invited to bring a side dish, drink or dessert to share, or donations to the Alger Food Bank.
