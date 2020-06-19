The Skagit Community Foundation’s new emergency relief fund has distributed $170,000 to 25 nonprofits struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aimed at supporting organizations that assist vulnerable populations, the Skagit County Disaster Relief Fund was formed in order alleviate the damage caused by the pandemic, according to a news release from the foundation.
Michael Stark, the foundation’s executive director, said the grants help nonprofits that support basic human needs — things like food or rental assistance that are more needed during an emergency.
He said the foundation has raised about $200,000 so far, much higher than he had expected.
“(I was told) if we could raise $15,000 we should be happy,” Stark said, recounting conversations with staff at other community foundations.
He said it’s been great to see the community come together and offer needed support to fellow county residents.
The foundation created the fund in late March, in partnership with the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County and United Way of Skagit County, he said.
Among the receiving organizations are Community Action of Skagit County, Friendship House, United Way of Skagit County and the Anacortes Family Center.
Nonprofits countywide were forced to cancel fundraising events due to the pandemic, while dealing with a drop in volunteers and an increase in community need, Stark said in an earlier interview.
More information on the fund, its recipients and a link to donate, visit the foundation’s website at skagitcf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.