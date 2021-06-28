CONCRETE — Concrete High School is getting a new principal — one who's familiar with the school and the community.
The Concrete School Board this week is set to hire Laura Fead, who currently serves as dean of students in the Clark County School District, which serves Las Vegas.
"She comes to us with a lot of experience," Superintendent Wayne Barrett said. "And experience with alternative programs as well."
Fead is a Concrete High School graduate, Barrett said.
"She understands this community and she understands the things that kids are going to need," Barrett said. "I think she'll be a great advocate for kids in the community."
Fead was one of 13 applicants for the position and one of four interviewed, according to district documents.
She will take over from former principal Christine Tripp, who left the Concrete School District to take the job as Assistant Principal at La Conner High School.
The board is set to approve Fead's hiring on Wednesday.
